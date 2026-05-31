Over 50 pilgrims rescued as river rose at Champawat gurdwara

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduwanshi emphasized preparedness

Luckily, the SDRF team was already on site and jumped into action right away.

They got everyone out safely, moved stranded vehicles from the riverbed, and teamed up with local police to block off risky areas.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduwanshi emphasized that being prepared ahead of time is crucial, especially since Uttarakhand's been seeing nonstop rain lately.