Over 500 detained in Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
What's the story
Over 500 people, including leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and student activists, were detained in a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. The demonstration was called by political parties and student organizations such as the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students's Union of India (NSUI), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters.
Detentions
Police cited lack of permission for stopping protesters: Bharadwaj
Among those detained were AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Sanjay Singh.
The police had earlier estimated around 150 people were detained but later revised the number to 500.
Bharadwaj said in a video message that police cited lack of permission for stopping the protesters.
He questioned why permission was needed at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, and added that they sought permission about a week ago.
Protest disruption
Internet services suspended in area
Around 700 SFI members were stopped at Ashoka Road roundabout and several were detained.
SFI general secretary Aishe Ghosh confirmed that several SFI and DYFI activists were detained.
Internet services in the area were also suspended as authorities imposed restrictions around the protest site.
Entry and exit at several Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Jantar Mantar, were also closed amid heightened security measures.
Protest ban
Delhi Metro closes entry, exit at several stations
The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the protest, citing security concerns and expected turnout.
They imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across New Delhi district on Friday.
This order prohibits public meetings or assemblies of five or more people without prior written permission.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also closed 11 stations due to the planned protests. These stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Rajiv Chowk, among others.