Over 500 detained in Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 

Among those detained were AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Sanjay Singh.

The police had earlier estimated around 150 people were detained but later revised the number to 500.

Bharadwaj said in a video message that police cited lack of permission for stopping the protesters.

He questioned why permission was needed at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, and added that they sought permission about a week ago.