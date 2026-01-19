Over 80 guests fall sick after food poisoning at Kalyan wedding
At a pre-wedding mehendi in Kalyan, Thane, more than 80 guests were later diagnosed with acute food poisoning after eating food supplied by a local caterer, and the menu reportedly included dal, rice, paneer and gajar halwa late on Saturday night.
The symptoms—mainly vomiting and diarrhea—hit between 1:00am and 2:00am turning what should have been a joyful evening into a health scare for many of the over 125 attendees.
Bride hospitalized; police investigating caterer
The bride-to-be had to be hospitalized due to severe weakness from the illness, leading to her wedding being canceled.
Many guests received saline treatment at the venue or later sought treatment at nearby hospitals.
Police are now investigating the caterer after receiving complaints from families, who described panic at the event and shared how this incident caused both emotional distress and financial loss.