Over 800 high-rises in Gurugram lack fire-safety NOCs
Turns out, more than 800 high-rise buildings in Gurugram are missing their fire-safety NOCs, a basic legal must-have for any building over 15 meters tall.
This news comes right after some scary fire incidents in Delhi, putting the spotlight on how risky things can get in crowded cities like ours.
Fire department is sending notices to these buildings
The fire department has started sending notices to these buildings and is warning of strict action if they don't comply soon.
Narrow roads and packed neighborhoods make firefighting even tougher here, especially where construction rules aren't followed.
On top of that, a recent survey found that about 150 pubs and bars don't have enough firefighting gear, even though they technically have their paperwork sorted.
The message from officials: Fix these gaps now to avoid bigger problems later.