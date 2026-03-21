Over 800 high-rises in Gurugram lack fire-safety NOCs

Fire department is sending notices to these buildings

The fire department has started sending notices to these buildings and is warning of strict action if they don't comply soon.

Narrow roads and packed neighborhoods make firefighting even tougher here, especially where construction rules aren't followed.

On top of that, a recent survey found that about 150 pubs and bars don't have enough firefighting gear, even though they technically have their paperwork sorted.

The message from officials: Fix these gaps now to avoid bigger problems later.