Overnight Chennai to Visakhapatnam bus overturns near Telaprolu, 13 hurt
India
An overnight bus from Chennai to Visakhapatnam crashed near Telaprolu village, Andhra Pradesh, around 2:30am.
The driver lost control while trying to overtake, hit a divider, and the bus flipped.
13 of the 25 passengers were hurt but got treated at a local hospital before heading on their way.
Police book driver, NHAI criticized
Police have booked the driver.
Atkuru Sub-Inspector Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy called out the National Highway Authority of India for taking too long to clear the wreckage: traffic was stuck until 7:30am because requests for a crane went unanswered.
He pointed out that, thankfully, no passenger was trapped under the bus, such delays could have made things much worse.