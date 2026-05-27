Overnight rains cool Hyderabad and Telangana after weeklong heat
India
Hyderabad and much of Telangana woke up to cooler weather after overnight rains on Tuesday.
Starting late at night with thunder and lightning, the showers brought instant relief from over a week of relentless heat.
TGDPS data show Malkajgiri in Hyderabad got the most rain in the city (2.4cm), while Mustyala in Siddipet district saw a whopping 12.3cm, the highest in the state.
Hyderabad drops to 30.4°C from 38.5°C
Thanks to the downpour, Hyderabad's temperature dropped sharply to 30.4 Celsius from a scorching 38.5 Celsius just a day before.
Other districts like Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Medchal Malkajgiri also cooled off, with highs between 29-31 Celsius after getting up to 8.7cm of rain.