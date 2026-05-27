Overnight rains cool Hyderabad and Telangana after weeklong heat India May 27, 2026

Hyderabad and much of Telangana woke up to cooler weather after overnight rains on Tuesday.

Starting late at night with thunder and lightning, the showers brought instant relief from over a week of relentless heat.

TGDPS data show Malkajgiri in Hyderabad got the most rain in the city (2.4cm), while Mustyala in Siddipet district saw a whopping 12.3cm, the highest in the state.