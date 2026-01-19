'Overreacted': Mother defends son who molested American woman on Delhi Metro

What happened and how people reacted

The woman, visiting India for a wedding, described being shocked when the boy put his arm around her and then groped her while laughing. When she confronted him, his family claimed she was overreacting.

The story quickly spread online after Indian-origin professor at New Jersey's Stevens Institute of Technology Gaurav Sabnis shared it on X, noting he'd warned her about harassment risks in Delhi—especially for blonde women.

Social media users criticized the family's defense as enabling entitled behavior and pointed out that molestation is a serious crime.

The woman now says she'll avoid traveling to South Asia in the future.