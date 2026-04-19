Overtaking argument in Dhandhuka kills 35-year-old Dharmesh, crowds set fires
India
A bike overtaking argument in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad, took a tragic turn when 35-year-old Dharmesh lost his life after a clash with two youths.
The incident quickly escalated, with angry crowds setting shops and vehicles on fire, leaving the area tense and businesses shuttered.
Police arrest Sameer, Rizwan, 15 others
Police, led by District Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, moved fast to calm things down.
The main suspects, Sameer and Rizwan, were arrested along with 15 others linked to the violence.
Security has now been ramped up in the area as officials urge everyone to stay peaceful and not spread rumors while investigations continue.