P V Krishnan, 'Sakshi' cartoonist, dies in Thiruvananthapuram aged 83

Krishnan started out as an art teacher before joining the state's public relations department, where he drew attention to issues like environmental damage and drug abuse through his cartoons.

He received major honors like the Kerala Cartoon Academy Fellowship and Cartoonist KS Pillai Award.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, "Through his iconic nearly five-decade cartoon series (1977-2026) 'Sakshi' and his impactful early work on the front page of Mathrubhumi, he brilliantly captured the pulse of our society. Serving as a designer in the Public Relations department handled by former Chief Ministers K. Karunakaran, E.K. Nayanar, and A.K. Antony, he held a unique, close-up vantage point of our State's political history without ever sparing them from his brush," said Mr. Satheesan.