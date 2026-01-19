'Packed with Indians's—Japanese YouTuber faces backlash over Air India post
Japanese YouTuber Ikechan, known for her travel and lifestyle videos, landed in hot water after posting: "Taking the notoriously bad Air India for my first-ever trip to India!! The plane is packed with Indians..."
Many online called out the comment as racist, especially when paired with her dig at Air India's reputation.
Why people were upset
Critics felt Ikechan's wording came off as disrespectful.
Her post quickly went viral—racking up 9 million interactions—and she ended up muting comments after the backlash.
Who is Ikechan?
Ikechan started her channel in 2019 and has built a following of 780K subscribers with content about travel, food, and lifestyle.
She recently vlogged about visiting India and discussed topics like women's safety.