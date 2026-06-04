Padayappa the Munnar wild elephant damages car, raising safety concerns
India
Padayappa, the well-known wild elephant in Munnar, Kerala, has damaged a local resident's car after wandering onto private property.
This isn't the first time: Padayappa's run-ins with vehicles and shops have sparked fresh worries about how people and elephants can safely share space.
Padayappa repeatedly raids stores and crops
For years, Padayappa has been notorious for raiding ration stores, destroying crops, and even hitting up the same shop multiple times.
Locals say wild elephant visits are becoming more common lately, especially with tourism on the rise.
While forest officials are keeping an eye on Padayappa's movements, residents feel stronger action is needed to protect both people and visitors in Munnar.