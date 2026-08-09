Paddy farmers nationwide to protest Monday, demand MSP ₹3,243
Paddy farmers across India are gearing up for nationwide protests starting Monday, saying they're losing big money because the government isn't giving them fair prices.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claims farmers could lose ₹3.07 lakh crore this season alone and want the Minimum Support Price (MSP) raised to ₹3,243 per quintal, enough to cover costs plus a reasonable profit.
A five-acre farmer could face a loss of around ₹1.5 lakh each season.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans 1,000+ blockades
The SKM (an umbrella group of 400-plus farmer organizations) is planning Jail Bharo drives and blocking roads and railways at over 1,000 spots.
Their main demands: a legal guarantee for the higher MSP and better government buying so they don't have to rely on private traders and intermediaries in the open market, where the remaining 90% is sold at a much lower price of ₹1,850 a quintal.
The movement is all about getting fair compensation and some financial security for those growing our food.