Paddy farmers nationwide to protest Monday, demand MSP ₹3,243

Paddy farmers across India are gearing up for nationwide protests starting Monday, saying they're losing big money because the government isn't giving them fair prices.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claims farmers could lose ₹3.07 lakh crore this season alone and want the Minimum Support Price (MSP) raised to ₹3,243 per quintal, enough to cover costs plus a reasonable profit.

A five-acre farmer could face a loss of around ₹1.5 lakh each season.