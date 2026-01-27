Padma Awards 2026: Meet the changemakers in Indian agriculture

Why does this matter?

These awardees aren't just working in labs—they're solving big food and climate problems.

Rice varieties developed by Ashok Kumar Singh together with other ICAR-IARI scientists (including Pusa Basmati and newer genome-edited varieties) have helped earn roughly ₹50,000 crore annually from Basmati exports, and some genome-edited varieties co-developed by Singh are expected to save water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Farmers like Raghupat Singh (who preserved dozens of rare veggies), Jogesh Deuri (Muga silk champion), Shrirang Devaba Lad ("Dada Lad" cotton innovator), and Rama Reddy Mamidi (dairy co-ops pioneer) show that innovation isn't just for scientists.

Their work means more sustainable farming—and more secure food—for everyone.