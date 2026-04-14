Pakhala poisoning at Kokabandha Ashram School in Mayurbhanj kills 1
India
A tragic food poisoning outbreak at Kokabandha Ashram School in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has left one student dead and nearly 150 others sick after eating pakhala, a fermented rice dish.
Students were admitted to a health center, and 50 had to be moved to a bigger hospital as their condition worsened.
Mayurbhanj district collector suspends headmaster
The student who passed away was in the ICU; thankfully, all other affected students are now stable and being watched by doctors.
The district collector has suspended the headmaster while an investigation is underway to find out what went wrong.
Parents have protested against the school for serving spoiled food and are demanding justice.
Odisha's chief minister offered condolences and announced ₹3 lakh support for the grieving family.