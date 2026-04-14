Pakhala poisoning at Kokabandha Ashram School in Mayurbhanj kills 1

Mayurbhanj district collector suspends headmaster

The student who passed away was in the ICU; thankfully, all other affected students are now stable and being watched by doctors.

The district collector has suspended the headmaster while an investigation is underway to find out what went wrong.

Parents have protested against the school for serving spoiled food and are demanding justice.

Odisha's chief minister offered condolences and announced ₹3 lakh support for the grieving family.