Pakistan-based terror groups training women as suicide bombers: Report

Claims about BLA and female suicide bombers

Lashkar's Taiyabbat wing is also bringing women into their fold, even holding a rally in Lahore this February led by Iffat Saeed with commanders' wives attending.

Meanwhile, claims that the Baloch Liberation Army has used female suicide bombers are not supported by the source.

These moves show how terror outfits are evolving: both Jaish and Lashkar have long histories of major attacks (think Parliament attack 2001, Mumbai 2008), but their focus on recruiting women marks a worrying shift in strategy.