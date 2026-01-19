Pakistan link emerges in 2024 Cambodia job scam: Report

A high-level investigation by central agencies has revealed a possible connection to Pakistan in the Cambodia job scam that victimized hundreds of Indians, according to a report by The indian Express. The scam came to light in 2024, when over 5,000 Indians were allegedly lured with fake job offers and forced into cybercrime activities in Cambodia. Some victims have since been rescued and returned to India.

Investigation details Digital footprints trace scam to Pakistan Victims returning from these scam compounds told central agencies that they were recruited by Pakistani agents, a the report quoted a source as saying. Forensic examination of digital footprints, such as IP logs from recruitment chats and calls, also pointed to operatives in Pakistan. The issue was discussed at the "Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025" held in New Delhi in December. Central agencies, including the CBI and NIA, have since widened their investigation into this case.

Financial fallout Suspect registry and financial impact of scams The central agencies have now registered all IP addresses linked to these scams in a "suspect registry." This registry, developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), lists 1.4 million cyber criminals involved in cases of financial fraud. The report stated that this data has helped freeze over 554,865 accounts, identified 1,510,800 unique accounts receiving fraudulent money, and saved ₹7,980 crore by rejecting around 20 lakh fraudulent transactions.

Scam operations Cyber scams run by Chinese operators An official also reportedly said that cyber scams targeting Indians are run primarily by Chinese operators from high-security compounds in Southeast Asia. These places are also where human trafficking victims, including Indians, are forced to work. Over the past six years, Indians have lost over ₹52,976 crore to fraud and cheating cases. The Indian economy bears a loss of over ₹1,000 crore every month due to such crimes, according to data by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Victim exploitation Victims lured with false job promises In the Cambodian scam, many victims were reportedly lured through social media and messaging apps with promises of high-paying jobs in casinos and call centers. However, upon arrival, they faced forced labor, physical abuse, and threats of organ trafficking. Over 20,000 Indians are believed to be working in these scam compounds across Southeast Asia. After pressure from several countries, especially the United States, the operations have started shifting to Dubai from the region.