Pakistan link to Noida workers' protest? Minister alleges 'well-planned conspiracy'

Uttar Pradesh Labor Minister Anil Rajbhar has called the recent violence in Noida a "well-planned conspiracy." The unrest, which was triggered by workers' protests over wage demands, spread across several areas, including Phase 2 and Sector 62. Over 300 people have been arrested in connection with the protests. Rajbhar said preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have been aimed at creating instability in the state.

Terror links Possible connection between unrest and recent terror arrests Rajbhar's statement comes after four terror suspects were arrested from Noida and Meerut. "In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," Rajbhar said.

Violence escalates Over 350 people arrested in connection with violence The protests had initially started peacefully but soon turned violent, with incidents of arson and vandalism reported. Vehicles were torched and property was damaged, leading to major traffic disruptions on key routes. The police used tear gas and deployed heavy forces to control the situation. So far, around 350 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, while over 100 others have been detained for questioning.

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Official statement Government working to resolve workers' issues through dialogue Seven cases have also been registered across multiple police stations in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, with "several anti-social elements" brought into prison as a result of the turmoil, authorities said. The unrest entered its fourth day as of April 13, with around 40,000-45,000 workers gathering at over 80 places across the commissionerate. The situation worsened at some spots like Sector 63 and near the Motherson company premises, where some elements resorted to violence.

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Restoration efforts 'We are identifying the remaining individuals' Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that a group from outside the district tried to incite tension after laborers dispersed peacefully. "After the laborers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighboring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Singh told reporters on Monday night.

Demand resolution Situation fully under control, say police Police confirmed that four out of five demands raised by workers have been accepted. A high-level committee has been formed to address the remaining issues, with one meeting already held. The protests in Noida were fueled by a recent 35% wage hike in neighboring Haryana. The Haryana government had recently raised minimum wages for unskilled to highly skilled workers, making them feel underpaid compared to their counterparts across the border.