Pakistan nominates Musadik Malik for SCO visit over IWT concerns
Pakistan's climate change minister, Dr. Musadik Malik, is nominated to represent Islamabad at the SCO Civilizational and Cultural Dialogue on November 20.
If the visit proceeds, this will be the first visit by a first Pakistani federal minister to travel to India in over three years, a significant development given ongoing tensions.
Malik is known for his outspoken stance against India, and his trip comes as Pakistan looks to spotlight its concerns over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute.
Malik's selection intended to pressure India
Malik's selection isn't random: he once said about the water dispute, "Whoever lays a hand on our water, we will chop off that hand."
By sending him, Pakistan clearly wants to put pressure on India at an international forum.
Meanwhile, whether India will grant clearance and host Malik is being closely watched.
How this plays out could impact relations between the two countries going forward.