Pakistan nominates Musadik Malik for SCO visit over IWT concerns

Pakistan's climate change minister, Dr. Musadik Malik, is nominated to represent Islamabad at the SCO Civilizational and Cultural Dialogue on November 20.

If the visit proceeds, this will be the first visit by a first Pakistani federal minister to travel to India in over three years, a significant development given ongoing tensions.

Malik is known for his outspoken stance against India, and his trip comes as Pakistan looks to spotlight its concerns over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute.