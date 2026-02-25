Pakistan posts still under repair 9 months after India strike
About nine-and-a-half months after India launched Operation Sindoor, a lot of Pakistani border outposts are still in rough shape and under slow repair.
The operation, which started on May 7, 2025, was aimed at terror bases in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam attack.
Indian forces targeted 118 outposts before a ceasefire kicked in just four days later.
Posts running on makeshift setups
Operation Sindoor left major damage—think broken structures, disrupted communications, and weakened defenses.
As of February 25, many of these posts are still running on makeshift setups without proper infrastructure.
Pakistan has even put up extra shields facing India at these spots.
Rebuilding efforts were paused for 2 months
Rebuilding efforts were paused for nearly two months following the ceasefire because of fears that more strikes could happen.
While a few posts have been fixed up, many continue to function from temporary or makeshift setups—full restoration is far from complete.