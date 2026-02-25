Pakistan posts still under repair 9 months after India strike India Feb 25, 2026

About nine-and-a-half months after India launched Operation Sindoor, a lot of Pakistani border outposts are still in rough shape and under slow repair.

The operation, which started on May 7, 2025, was aimed at terror bases in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam attack.

Indian forces targeted 118 outposts before a ceasefire kicked in just four days later.