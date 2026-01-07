Pakistan's ISI trapping, brainwashing Indian minors to work for them

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan is allegedly behind a teenage spy network in India, according to an NDTV report. The police have identified over 37 minors, aged between 14 and 17, who are suspected to have been brainwashed by the ISI. Among them are 12 from Punjab and Haryana and 25 from Jammu and Kashmir .

Unveiling espionage Arrest of 15-year-old reveals ISI's tactics The modus operandi of this teenage spy network was revealed after police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district this week. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the boy was in contact with Pakistan-based agencies and handlers. "He was trapped by Pakistan-based agencies. Based on their instructions, he filmed sensitive locations of Indian forces," Dhillon said.

Espionage methods Phone cloning and digital grooming tactics exposed The boy's phone was cloned, allowing his handlers to monitor his activities in real time. According to authorities, evidence collected from the phone indicated direct contact with Pakistan Army officers and narco-terror operatives. Investigators believe that the teen visited Pakistan-based chat groups where handlers posing as friends recognized him as a "soft target." "They allegedly promised him weapons and support, eventually coercing him into conducting photography and videography of high-security border sites," Dhillon told TOI.

Manipulation tactics Psychological vulnerabilities exploited in espionage case The investigation revealed that the boy had been living with extended family after losing his father. He was also diagnosed with psychological disorders, including bipolar tendencies. Authorities believe these vulnerabilities were exploited by handlers posing as friendly contacts in Pakistan-based chat rooms. They coerced him into filming sensitive sites and promised him weapons and support.