Pakistani drone drops IEDs, ammunition along LOC; Army recovers bag
The Indian Army and police have recovered a bag dropped by a Pakistani drone in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The bag reportedly contained dangerous materials, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and narcotics. The drone had entered Indian airspace from Pakistan and stayed for over five minutes before dropping its payload near Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan Da Bagh area.
After the recovery of the bag, security forces launched extensive search operations in the area. The operation was aimed at ensuring that no other packages or accomplices were present nearby. Security agencies are now examining the contents of this drone drop closely to understand its implications and possible threats. This incident comes as security measures are heightened across the Jammu region amid New Year celebrations.
A Pakistani drone crossed into Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, and dropped suspected explosive material, ammunition and narcotics, prompting massive search operations by security forces.
Details.https://t.co/7eLEMRzdVp pic.twitter.com/EWCYJSedMm
As part of the heightened anti-terror operations, security forces have stepped up surveillance and ground checks in multiple districts. The operations were launched after specific intelligence inputs about terrorist movements in the Doda-Kishtwar forest areas. Troops deployed drones and other aerial surveillance equipment to monitor these areas. The Army's Romeo Force also carried out search operations at Khanetar Top along the Indo-Pak border following suspected terrorist movement.