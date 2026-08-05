Pakistani drone flies over Kathua villages, prompting BSF response
India
A Pakistani drone flew over several villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday afternoon, causing a quick response from the Border Security Force (BSF).
The drone crossed back over the border before it could be intercepted, but the sighting put local security forces on alert.
BSF J&K Police launch weapons search
BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police kicked off a joint search to check if the drone dropped any weapons or explosives.
Meanwhile, security forces are also stepping up operations in Poonch after reports of militant movement and rising border tensions.