Pakistani national Wasid Irshad arrested in Bulandshahr for lacking papers
India
Wasid Irshad, a 48-year-old from Pakistan, was arrested in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after police got a tip about a Pakistani national living in the area without valid documents.
Irshad has lived in India since 1981 with his mother and worked as a driver in Delhi.
Visa denied, police probe forged documents
Irshad's long-term visa application is still stuck. Unlike his sister, he was denied because of past criminal charges for illegal residency.
The police are now looking into how he got those forged documents.
As Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh Rathore put it, "We arrested Wasid Irshad for possessing fake Aadhaar and driving license documents. It will be part of the investigation to determine how these were procured,"