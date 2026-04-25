Pakistani national Wasid Irshad arrested in Bulandshahr for lacking papers

Visa denied, police probe forged documents

Irshad's long-term visa application is still stuck. Unlike his sister, he was denied because of past criminal charges for illegal residency.

The police are now looking into how he got those forged documents.

As Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh Rathore put it, "We arrested Wasid Irshad for possessing fake Aadhaar and driving license documents. It will be part of the investigation to determine how these were procured,"