'Pakistani propaganda': Government rejects claims of India-Afghanistan trade suspension

Trade continuity

Government refutes claims, emphasizes continued trade with Afghanistan

The government categorically denied issuing any such directive. It stressed that trade relations between India and Afghanistan remain unaffected. Official data for the 2024-25 financial year shows India's exports to Afghanistan were worth $318.91 million, while imports from there stood at $689.81 million. The fake letter had claimed that all exporters and importers were advised to "refrain from initiating new trade contracts with Afghanistan, place ongoing consignments on hold where feasible, and coordinate with concerned authorities."