'Pakistani propaganda': Government rejects claims of India-Afghanistan trade suspension
What's the story
The Indian government has dismissed claims that it has temporarily suspended trade with Afghanistan due to unrest in Iran. The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit said a fake letter was being circulated by "Pakistani propaganda accounts," claiming India had halted trade operations with Afghanistan. The PIB Fact Check clarified, "A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran."
Trade continuity
Government refutes claims, emphasizes continued trade with Afghanistan
The government categorically denied issuing any such directive. It stressed that trade relations between India and Afghanistan remain unaffected. Official data for the 2024-25 financial year shows India's exports to Afghanistan were worth $318.91 million, while imports from there stood at $689.81 million. The fake letter had claimed that all exporters and importers were advised to "refrain from initiating new trade contracts with Afghanistan, place ongoing consignments on hold where feasible, and coordinate with concerned authorities."
Twitter Post
PIB shares fake letter
A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 13, 2026
🔍 #PIBFactCheck:
❌ The letter is #FAKE
📵 Stay alert. Do not share such… pic.twitter.com/tgZ0LzCFDM
Misinformation alert
Government warns against misinformation campaigns
The government has also warned against misinformation campaigns on social media, especially those from hostile or unverified sources. PIB Fact Check advised the public to verify information through official channels and not share unverified claims that could cause confusion or disrupt economic activity. The clarification comes as Iran continues to witness widespread protests, which have reportedly resulted in over 500 deaths so far.