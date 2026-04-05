Pakistan's mediation bid between Iran and the US meets rejection
Pakistan tried to step in as a peace broker between Iran and the US but both Iran and outside observers aren't buying it.
Indian diplomat Sunjay Sudhir called Pakistan more of a "messenger" than a real mediator, and Iran flat-out denied meeting any US delegations on Pakistani soil.
With Tehran rejecting US demands, Pakistan's influence on the global stage is looking shaky.
UAE seeks $3.5bn repayment this month
On top of diplomatic setbacks, Pakistan is feeling the squeeze financially.
The United Arab Emirates wants $3.5 billion repaid before the end of the month, a big ask when reserves are already low and more loans are needed from China and others just to keep up with International Monetary Fund requirements.
Analysts warn that if new funds don't come in soon, things could get rough for Pakistan's economy and currency.