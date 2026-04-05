Pakistan's mediation bid between Iran and the US meets rejection

UAE seeks $3.5bn repayment this month

On top of diplomatic setbacks, Pakistan is feeling the squeeze financially.

The United Arab Emirates wants $3.5 billion repaid before the end of the month, a big ask when reserves are already low and more loans are needed from China and others just to keep up with International Monetary Fund requirements.

Analysts warn that if new funds don't come in soon, things could get rough for Pakistan's economy and currency.