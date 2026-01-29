Palestinian Foreign Minister in India for big Arab summit

Why should you care?

This is the first India-Arab Foreign Ministers's Meeting to be hosted by India in New Delhi, taking place after a 10-year hiatus since the inaugural meeting in 2016 in Bahrain.

The MEA's Randhir Jaiswal welcomed delegates on X.

With big issues like the Gaza conflict and new economic corridors on the table—and even an India-Arab business forum happening alongside—it's a key moment for both diplomacy and future opportunities between India and the Arab world.