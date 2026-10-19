Panchkula to burn 221-foot Ravana effigy on Dussehra October 20
Panchkula is going big for Dussehra on October 20, 2026, with a record-breaking 221-foot Ravana effigy set to go up in flames at Shalimar Ground, Sector five.
Built for around ₹35 lakh, it's being called the world's tallest and will be the centerpiece of a celebration featuring eco-friendly fireworks and plenty of local buzz.
Area around effigy will be barricaded
The event is organized by Shri Mata Mansa Devi Charitable and Development Trust Dussehra Committee, Panchkula, along with Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club.
Artisan Tajinder Pal Chauhan said one effigy has been constructed at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.
Once the structure is erected, the area around it will be barricaded, and security personnel will be deployed so everyone can enjoy the festivities safely, making this a memorable way to celebrate good triumphing over evil.