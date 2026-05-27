Pandharpur Muslims postpone Bakri Eid goat sacrifice for Vitthal devotees
India
In a thoughtful gesture, Muslims in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, have chosen to delay their Bakri Eid goat sacrifice this year.
Since the festival coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi—a big day for Lord Vitthal devotees—the community decided to wait out of respect.
As a member of the Muslim community put it, "To honor the sentiments of devotees of Lord Vitthal, we have decided not to carry out the sacrifice of goats on that day," and keep harmony in their town.
Mira Road clashes over Bakri Eid
This move has been seen by many residents as a sign of communal harmony.
However, not everywhere was as peaceful. Some areas, like Mumbai's Mira Road, saw clashes over Bakri Eid preparations, showing that managing overlapping festivals can still be tricky in other parts of the state.