Pandharpur Muslims postpone Bakri Eid goat sacrifice for Vitthal devotees India May 27, 2026

In a thoughtful gesture, Muslims in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, have chosen to delay their Bakri Eid goat sacrifice this year.

Since the festival coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi—a big day for Lord Vitthal devotees—the community decided to wait out of respect.

As a member of the Muslim community put it, "To honor the sentiments of devotees of Lord Vitthal, we have decided not to carry out the sacrifice of goats on that day," and keep harmony in their town.