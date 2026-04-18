Pang mourns 9 school community killed in Tamil Nadu accident India Apr 18, 2026

The village of Pang in Kerala is grieving after nine people, mostly teachers, staff, and family from Palliparamba Government Lower Primary School, lost their lives in a road accident during an unofficial trip to Tamil Nadu.

Their bodies were brought back to Ambalaparambu Government Higher Secondary School in Pang for final respects, with students, parents, and locals gathering together to say goodbye.