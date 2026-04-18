Pang mourns 9 school community killed in Tamil Nadu accident
The village of Pang in Kerala is grieving after nine people, mostly teachers, staff, and family from Palliparamba Government Lower Primary School, lost their lives in a road accident during an unofficial trip to Tamil Nadu.
Their bodies were brought back to Ambalaparambu Government Higher Secondary School in Pang for final respects, with students, parents, and locals gathering together to say goodbye.
Kerala Education Minister pledges recruitment, relief
The loss has hit the close-knit community hard.
Education Minister V Sivankutty and other leaders visited to offer support, promising quick recruitment of new staff and counseling for students.
Families will receive financial help from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, and officials said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.