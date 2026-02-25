'Pani Wale Baba' accused of forced conversions in Bihar
India
A man known as 'Pani Wale Baba' was accused by some Bhojpur villagers of encouraging people to change their religion using water therapy and miracle promises, especially among the Mahadalit community.
Locals said he handed out Nepali religious books, but women who were there insisted he was just offering treatment and not pushing any conversions.
No evidence of forced conversion
When police arrived to investigate, several women reportedly blocked them and helped the man leave.
The Sub-Divisional Police Officer said they found no evidence of forced conversion under the law, so no case was filed.