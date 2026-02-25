'Pani Wale Baba' accused of forced conversions in Bihar India Feb 25, 2026

A man known as 'Pani Wale Baba' was accused by some Bhojpur villagers of encouraging people to change their religion using water therapy and miracle promises, especially among the Mahadalit community.

Locals said he handed out Nepali religious books, but women who were there insisted he was just offering treatment and not pushing any conversions.