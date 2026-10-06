Panjab University student alleges SUV harassment near Sector 15 Chandigarh
India
A Panjab University student was allegedly harassed by two men in an SUV near Chandigarh's Sector 15 market on October 4.
The student recorded the incident on video, which went viral, but police say they are waiting for her to file a complaint before they can register an FIR.
Accused allegedly harassed 2 other women
The accused allegedly harassed two other women on the same night.
The SUV's Mohali registration could help track them down once a complaint is made.
Another female student at PU, requesting anonymity, shared, "Harassment has become so normalized in our society that people often fail to recognize it as a crime. Even a 24/7 open campus does not feel truly safe for women at night," she added.