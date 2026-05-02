Pankaj Kumar dies by suicide after accusing police in video
India
Pankaj Kumar, a 20-year-old from Retpur village in Uttarakhand, died by suicide on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Before his death, he posted a video online accusing police of beating him and mistreating his parents after a road accident.
The video quickly went viral and showed visible injuries on his elbow and knee.
Family demands probe, officers promise inquiry
The trouble started when Kumar's motorcycle reportedly hit someone on May 1. Police said he seemed drunk, so they seized his bike and filed a case under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Now, Kumar's family is calling for a full investigation into the alleged police harassment.
Senior officers have promised to look into all claims to ensure nothing gets overlooked.