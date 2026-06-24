'Papa, save me': 10-year-old's last words before being abducted, raped 

Accused

Girl was raped twice, report says

According to HT, he initially drove her around two kilometers to Mandi Village area, where he raped her inside the car. He then allegedly proceeded to the Faridabad-Gurugram Road and raped her again outside the car before murdering her and dumping her body in a forest area. Singh first denied any involvement, but after being confronted with evidence, he admitted to taking the girl to Mandi Village and deciding to drop her off but fled toward Gurugram after noticing police.