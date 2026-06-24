'Papa, save me': 10-year-old's last words before being abducted, raped
What's the story
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a cab driver in South Delhi on Monday. The accused, Basu Kumar Singh (25), was shot and injured by police after he allegedly snatched a weapon during a reconstruction of the crime scene. According to reports, Singh has confessed to the crime during interrogation. The girl's father, who was asleep at the time of the incident, said he woke up to his daughter screaming, "Papa mujhe bacha lo."
Family tragedy
Family lived on streets
The girl's father said he ran after the car but couldn't catch up. "I saw her being pulled in the car and ran to save her. I picked up a stick and chased but the car sped away," he told TOI. The family had recently moved to Delhi from Bihar in search of a better life but ended up living on the streets due to financial constraints.
Crime confession
Singh dumped the body near Gurgaon border
Singh allegedly picked up the girl from CDR Chowk while on duty. After raping her at a secluded spot, he strangled her and hit her with stones before dumping the body near the Gurgaon border. The police recovered the girl's body around 4:30pm with injuries on her face and head. According to investigators, the accused was inebriated and waiting to pick up a ride when he saw the small child asleep.
Accused
Girl was raped twice, report says
According to HT, he initially drove her around two kilometers to Mandi Village area, where he raped her inside the car. He then allegedly proceeded to the Faridabad-Gurugram Road and raped her again outside the car before murdering her and dumping her body in a forest area. Singh first denied any involvement, but after being confronted with evidence, he admitted to taking the girl to Mandi Village and deciding to drop her off but fled toward Gurugram after noticing police.
Community response
Community helped the family
People in the area were aware of the family's struggles and had allowed them to stay on the footpath temporarily. A local security guard told TOI that the area was unsafe for homeless women and children due to harassment by drunkards and drug addicts. The girl's father had recently enrolled her in a government school, where she was eager to study.