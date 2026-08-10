Paperwork error misclassified dangerous Kohinoor building in Bhiwandi, 10 dead
A portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Bhiwandi's Balaji Nagar collapsed on July 30, leaving 10 people dead and three injured.
Turns out, the local civic body (BNCMC) had already marked the building as dangerous, but due to a paperwork mistake, it was put in a lower-risk category, meaning no one was told to move out.
Residents began illegal repairs without approval
Because of this mixup, residents stayed put and even illegally initiated structural repair works without official approval.
After a notice in September 2020 and a reminder in April 2022, safety rules were not enforced.
The wrong information also was passed up to higher-ups on August 5, 2026.
Collector Shrikrishna Panchal orders safety audits
After the tragedy, Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, who is also holding the charge of BNCMC commissioner, has ordered a fresh safety audit for all risky buildings and promised action against officials who messed up.
The building owner and contractor are also facing police cases for illegal repairs.