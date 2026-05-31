Paralympic athlete Chirag Tyagi found dead in Ghaziabad, suspect arrested
India
Sad news from Ghaziabad: Chirag Tyagi, a Paralympic athlete, was found dead on Saturday afternoon.
Police quickly launched an investigation and arrested another athlete, Yash Khatik, after closed-circuit television footage pointed to him as a suspect.
Yash Khatik allegedly shot Chirag Tyagi
Both Tyagi and Khatik were blind athletics competitors who used to train together.
According to police, Khatik allegedly told police he shot Tyagi after a complaint over qualification: Tyagi had challenged Khatik's documents, leading to his disqualification.