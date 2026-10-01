Paranur NH45 Toll Plaza installs MLFF from October 1, 2026
India
Paranur toll plaza on NH45 just rolled out a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, so now vehicles can drive straight through without stopping.
Thanks to overhead FASTag readers and ANPR cameras, tolls get collected automatically, making traffic way less painful.
This upgrade kicked in from October 1, 2026, marking a big tech leap for Tamil Nadu's highways.
Drivers must keep FASTag topped up
Less stopping means fewer traffic jams and lower emissions, good news for both your patience and the planet.
Just make sure your FASTag is active and topped up, since any issues will get you a digital notice.
Paranur is the first in Tamil Nadu to use MLFF under NHAI's push to modernize tolls nationwide; similar systems are already running in Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.