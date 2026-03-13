Parents of youth who died on beach fest day dead
India
Venugopal Nair and Smitha, parents of 19-year-old Shivanandan, who died after being hit by a train while walking to attend the Bekal Beach Fest on December 29, 2025, were found dead at their Kasaragod home on Friday.
The loss of their only son had left them heartbroken and struggling with depression, according to relatives.
Police probe underway, preliminary findings indicate suicide
Police have started an investigation, with early findings suggesting suicide.
Family members shared that the couple often said they couldn't imagine life without their son, despite support from loved ones.
The bodies were to be shifted to Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem, as police continue their investigation.