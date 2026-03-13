Parents of youth who died on beach fest day dead India Mar 13, 2026

Venugopal Nair and Smitha, parents of 19-year-old Shivanandan, who died after being hit by a train while walking to attend the Bekal Beach Fest on December 29, 2025, were found dead at their Kasaragod home on Friday.

The loss of their only son had left them heartbroken and struggling with depression, according to relatives.