Parents protest alleged 57% fee hike at Salwan Public School
This week, Salwan Public School in East Delhi saw about 40 parents gather outside, upset over what they say is an unapproved 57% fee hike in just two years.
and parents allege some children were removed from the school rolls, and parents claim report cards are being withheld until dues are cleared.
It's a tough spot for families worried about rising costs and their children's education.
Salwan says fees unchanged 2016-2024
The school says it did not increase fees from 2016 to 2024 but says operational costs have risen nearly 150% between 2016 and 2026.
Principal Richa Sharma Katiyal insists no special approval is needed for these changes.
Fee disputes like this aren't new in Delhi. Many private schools and parents are caught between higher expenses and the pressure to keep education accessible.