Parents protest alleged 57% fee hike at Salwan Public School

Salwan says fees unchanged 2016-2024

The school says it did not increase fees from 2016 to 2024 but says operational costs have risen nearly 150% between 2016 and 2026.

Principal Richa Sharma Katiyal insists no special approval is needed for these changes.

Fee disputes like this aren't new in Delhi. Many private schools and parents are caught between higher expenses and the pressure to keep education accessible.