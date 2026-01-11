'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' sets new record with over 4.3 crore sign-ups
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha—PM Modi's annual chat about exam stress—has smashed its own record, pulling in more than 4.3 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers across India.
That's nearly a crore more than last year, showing just how many people are looking for support as exams approach.
Why is everyone signing up?
Most of the sign-ups are students (over 4 crore!), with lakhs of teachers and parents joining too.
It's clear that as board exams get closer, everyone wants tips on handling pressure and preparing better.
How to join—and what you get
If you're in Classes VI-XII (or a teacher or parent), you can register on the MyGov Innovate India portal until midnight on January 11.
Everyone who signs up gets a certificate, and if your question stands out, you may be invited to participate in the program led by PM Modi, with the event date to be announced.