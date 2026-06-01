Parliament education committee to review exams after NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
Big news for students: After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Parliament's education committee will meet to discuss how exams can be made fairer and more reliable.
They will discuss pen-and-paper testing versus computer-based tests, reviewing the National Testing Agency's role, and even reviewing Grade 12 CBSE exams and the three-language formula, all aiming to fix recent issues.
CBI arrests 13 over NEET-UG leak
The CBI is digging into the NEET-UG leak, with 13 people arrested so far (including a doctor and a coaching faculty member). The canceled exam is now set for June 21.
Meanwhile, if you faced glitches during CUET-UG 2026, NTA will soon announce new dates, so stay tuned for updates on your test schedules.