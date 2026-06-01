Parliament education committee to review exams after NEET-UG 2026 leak

CBI arrests 13 over NEET-UG leak

The CBI is digging into the NEET-UG leak, with 13 people arrested so far (including a doctor and a coaching faculty member). The canceled exam is now set for June 21.

Meanwhile, if you faced glitches during CUET-UG 2026, NTA will soon announce new dates, so stay tuned for updates on your test schedules.