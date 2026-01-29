Parliament flagged charter flight safety gaps before Pawar crash
India
Just months before Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and five others died in a Baramati charter jet crash, Parliament had already warned about big safety problems in India's private aviation sector.
Their August 2025 report came after another major air disaster in June 2025, where an Air India flight crashed, killing 260 people.
Why should you care?
The committee pointed out that India's fast-growing aviation scene is stretching safety regulators thin—think not enough trained staff, poor maintenance at charter operators, and small airports missing basic tech like weather radar.
With business jets on the rise, there's growing pressure for better rules and airport upgrades to keep everyone safer.