Parliamentary Standing Committee says prepared for West Asia supply hiccups
Officials of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture have told Parliament it is prepared for any supply hiccups caused by the ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Officials reassured that if things calm down, regular shipments of essentials like crude oil and fertilizers could restart within four to five days.
The focus right now is on keeping India's key imports flowing smoothly, even as global worries grow about disruptions in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
India has 78 days' energy reserves
India has more than 78 days' worth of energy reserves to cushion any long-term shocks.
Even though a big chunk of fertilizer imports passes through the affected region, officials say they have already lined up alternative sources and made sure ports and shipping can keep running without major snags.
For now, there is no immediate crisis (the government says it is ready to keep things stable even if tensions continue).