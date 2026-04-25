Parul Desai saves Maninagar Gujarat neighbors from ₹23L phone scam
A quick-thinking woman from Maninagar, Gujarat, saved her elderly neighbors from losing ₹23 lakh to a clever phone scam.
On April 21, Parul Desai stepped in when scammers used a video call and tried to pressure the couple into transferring their life savings.
Parul Desai spots video call scam
The scammers called and demanded money to "avoid legal trouble." Sensing something was off, the couple's daughter reached out to Parul.
She rushed over, spotted a video call underway, and brought the couple to Maninagar police station — who confirmed it was all fake.
Parul's action not only protected her neighbors but also earned her recognition from local police.
Maninagar police launch seniors WhatsApp group
After this close call, Maninagar police launched a WhatsApp group so seniors can get real-time help with scams or any safety concerns.
Seniors can join by contacting Inspector JP Jadeja at 909-949-9799, making it easier for them to stay connected and safe.