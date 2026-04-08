Parvez Saifi arrested in Kanpur illegal kidney transplant racket

Police seek 5 more doctors

So far, nine people, including doctors and hospital staff, have been arrested, but police are still searching for five more doctors connected to the case.

The investigation now stretches across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

Authorities believe Saifi handled everything from moving surgical teams around to managing payments; they hope questioning him further will help uncover how deep this network goes.