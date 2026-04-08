Parvez Saifi arrested in Kanpur illegal kidney transplant racket
Big update from Kanpur: Police have arrested Parvez Saifi, the logistics manager behind a major illegal kidney transplant racket.
He was picked up in Rawatpur after police traced his location following a call to a lawyer, and had ₹10 lakh in cash on him, money linked to a ₹22 lakh transplant deal.
Dr. Afzal, who used to work at Alpha Hospital in Meerut, is suspected of running the show.
Police seek 5 more doctors
So far, nine people, including doctors and hospital staff, have been arrested, but police are still searching for five more doctors connected to the case.
The investigation now stretches across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, and Dehradun.
Authorities believe Saifi handled everything from moving surgical teams around to managing payments; they hope questioning him further will help uncover how deep this network goes.