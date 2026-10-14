Parvinder Singh Jhota shot dead live-streaming, father seeks central security
India
Parvinder Singh Jhota, a well-known anti-drug activist in Punjab, was shot dead while live-streaming a confrontation with a local chemist in Mansa.
His father, Bhim Singh, is now reaching out to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for central security intervention, saying activists like his son never got the protection they needed from authorities.
Feud from 2003, opioid sales blamed
Jhota's killing traces back to a feud with the chemist that started way back in 2003 during an anti-drug campaign.
The tragedy has put Punjab's drug problem back in the spotlight. Authorities point to pharmaceutical opioids being sold illicitly through rogue medical stores.
Protests have erupted, demanding sweeping structural changes and the dismissal of state oversight.