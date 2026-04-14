Passenger bus collides with chemical truck in Alwar, 3 dead
India
A serious crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district left three people dead (including the bus driver, a woman, and a child) and over 30 others hurt.
The accident happened Tuesday, April 14, 2026, when a passenger bus heading from Indore to Delhi collided with a truck carrying chemicals.
Police cite speeding and negligence
Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, with those in critical shape sent to bigger centers for care.
Police say speeding and negligence are likely reasons behind the crash.
Sadly, this is not an isolated case: another recent accident during a wedding in Jhunjhunu claimed three more lives, highlighting just how urgent better road safety measures are on Indian highways.