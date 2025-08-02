Passenger slaps man having panic attack on flight India Aug 02, 2025

On an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, a passenger was caught on video slapping another traveler, Ahmed Hussain Mazumder, who was having a panic attack.

The accused, Hafijul Rehman, was detained by police after landing but later released.

IndiGo has started an incident report and is considering banning Rehman from future flights, saying they don't tolerate unruly behavior and want everyone to feel safe onboard.