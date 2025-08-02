Next Article
Passenger slaps man having panic attack on flight
On an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, a passenger was caught on video slapping another traveler, Ahmed Hussain Mazumder, who was having a panic attack.
The accused, Hafijul Rehman, was detained by police after landing but later released.
IndiGo has started an incident report and is considering banning Rehman from future flights, saying they don't tolerate unruly behavior and want everyone to feel safe onboard.
The victim switched to a train for his journey
The victim, Ahmed Hussain Mazumder, didn't show up for his connecting flight to Silchar, worrying his family when they couldn't reach him.
Thankfully, police confirmed he made it safely—he just switched to a train for the last leg of his journey instead.