Next Article
DU student dies by suicide after losing money in online scam
Mahesh Rana, a 19-year-old B.Com (Honours) student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning, died by suicide after losing ₹94,000 in an online mobile phone scam.
He made several payments for a phone that never arrived and was found dead near Begumpur water treatment plant on July 16.
Mahesh texted mom about being scammed
On July 14, Mahesh texted his mom about being scammed and said he was leaving home.
Two days later, police found his body and released his photo for identification.
Authorities have registered a case of cyber fraud and are working to track down the scammers.
The incident is a stark reminder of how online scams can deeply impact young lives.