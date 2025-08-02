Chhattisgarh: 6 Maoists, including 1 with ₹2L bounty, arrested

Arrests made in Bijapur and Sukma

Among those arrested was Podiyam Nanda, a militia commander with a ₹2 lakh bounty on his head.

Police seized tiffin bombs, detonators, gelatin sticks, fuse wires, and batteries believed to be used against security forces.

Three others picked up in Bijapur had recently been involved in a gunfight with police; officers recovered Maoist uniforms, propaganda materials, and even a color printer from them.