Chhattisgarh: 6 Maoists, including 1 with ₹2L bounty, arrested
Security forces in Chhattisgarh made a big move this week, arresting six members of the banned CPI-Maoist group during raids in Sukma and Bijapur.
The team—made up of local police, District Reserve Guard, and CRPF units—targeted Maoists hiding out in the forests of Bastar.
Arrests made in Bijapur and Sukma
Among those arrested was Podiyam Nanda, a militia commander with a ₹2 lakh bounty on his head.
Police seized tiffin bombs, detonators, gelatin sticks, fuse wires, and batteries believed to be used against security forces.
Three others picked up in Bijapur had recently been involved in a gunfight with police; officers recovered Maoist uniforms, propaganda materials, and even a color printer from them.
Ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist networks
These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to break up violent Maoist networks that have caused unrest in Chhattisgarh's tribal areas.
Investigations are still underway as security teams continue their push against these groups.