Rain exposes Lucknow's monsoon prep, raises questions on cleanliness ranking
Lucknow just scored third place in the national cleanliness rankings, but Saturday's rain told a different story.
Major neighborhoods like Vibhuti Khand and Gomti Nagar Extension got hit with heavy waterlogging, making it tough for people to get around and raising big questions about how ready the city really is for monsoons.
₹15 crore spent on drain cleaning, yet roads still flooded
Even after the city spent ₹15 crore on drain cleaning this year, roads still flooded and vehicles got stuck in places like Munshipulia.
Locals had to abandon their rides or wade through knee-deep water as basements filled up—leaving many frustrated with how things were handled.
Municipal Commissioner's promise to tackle waterlogging falls flat
Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar had promised to tackle waterlogging, but now faces criticism for poor execution.
The weekend chaos has put a spotlight on gaps between official claims and what residents are actually experiencing during heavy rains.