Rain exposes Lucknow's monsoon prep, raises questions on cleanliness ranking India Aug 02, 2025

Lucknow just scored third place in the national cleanliness rankings, but Saturday's rain told a different story.

Major neighborhoods like Vibhuti Khand and Gomti Nagar Extension got hit with heavy waterlogging, making it tough for people to get around and raising big questions about how ready the city really is for monsoons.